Pakistan was bound to act against JuD charities due to US plot: Hafiz Saeed

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief on Saturday alleged that the US has made a plot against his "charities" therefore the is bound to act against them. Days before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris where Islamabad avoided being placed in a terror financing watch-list, Pakistan had amended the anti-terror legislation through a presidential ordinance to include all UN-listed individuals and groups in the listings of proscribed outfits and persons. Saeed said the Presidential ordinance had been passed to cripple the JuD's "patriotic" work because the US and several other external forces were not happy with the volunteers working for Pakistan through their educational institutions, ambulances and hospitals. ALSO READ: Pakistan set to be included on terror-financing watchlist from June "We united the nation against America, that's why the US administration is unwilling to further tolerate the JuD's effective role in the country," Saeed said in a statement. Saeed, who was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November, carries a $10 million bounty on his head. "If Pakistan keeps surrendering to the US demands, the time is not far when such forces will force it to roll-back its nuclear programme," he said. ALSO READ: India, Pakistan exchange heavy fire in Uri sector along the LoC The is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

It was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.