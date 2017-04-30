TRENDING ON BS
Assam gets its maiden Shatabdi Express
Pakistan will support 'political struggle' of Kashmiris: Qamar Javed Bajwa

Qamar Javed Bajwa accused India of 'state-sponsored' terrorism in Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited the Line of Control and said his country would continue to support the "political struggle" of the Kashmiris for the right of "self-determination".

Bajwa, who toured the areas in the Haji Pir sector, was briefed about the alleged "ceasefire violation" by the Indian troops and the state of preparedness of the army to face any aggression.

The army chief said Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of the Kashmiris.

"We will always stand by their (Kashmiris) rightful political struggle for the right of self-determination and recourse to basic human rights," Bajwa said in an interaction with troops.

He accused India of "state-sponsored" terrorism in Kashmir.

Bajwa alleged that India was not only involved in aggression against the people in Kashmir but also against the people living on the Pakistani side of the LoC and the Working Boundary.

India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan's allegations of rights violations in Kashmir. 

