Pakistan yet to award MFN status to India: Govt

Pakistan
is yet to award the most favoured nation
(MFN) status to India
and it maintains a negative list of 1,209 items which are not permitted to be imported from India, Parliament was informed today.
Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply that the government has not taken any decision to review the MFN
status accorded to Pakistan, so far.
As per a World Trade Organisation (WTO) rule, every member of WTO requires to accord this status to other member countries.
India
has already granted this status to all WTO members including Pakistan.
Under MFN, a WTO member country is obliged to treat other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies.
"However, Pakistan
is yet to transition fully to MFN
status for India," Sitharaman said.
The neighbouring country allows only 137 products to be exported from India
through Wagah/Attari
border land route, she added.
The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 2.28 billion in 2016-17.
India
mainly exports cotton, dyes, chemicals, vegetables and iron and steel while it imports fruits, cement, leather, chemicals and spices.
