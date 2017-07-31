Pakistan yet to award MFN status to India: Govt

is yet to award the (MFN) status to and it maintains a negative list of 1,209 items which are not permitted to be imported from India, Parliament was informed today.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply that the government has not taken any decision to review the status accorded to Pakistan, so far.

As per a World Trade Organisation (WTO) rule, every member of WTO requires to accord this status to other member countries.



has already granted this status to all WTO members including

Under MFN, a WTO member country is obliged to treat other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies.

"However, is yet to transition fully to status for India," Sitharaman said.

The neighbouring country allows only 137 products to be exported from through border land route, she added.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 2.28 billion in 2016-17.

mainly exports cotton, dyes, chemicals, vegetables and iron and steel while it imports fruits, cement, leather, chemicals and spices.