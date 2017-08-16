Pakistani batsman Zubair Ahmed dies after being hit by a bouncer

In a tragic incident, has died after being hit by a bouncer during a domestic match at Mardan.



Ahmed, who had played four List A matches and represented the T20 team Bears, was hit on the head on August 14.



Cricket Board confirmed the news on Wednesday in a message in social media and stressed on the need to wear the safety gears all the time."Tragic death of is another reminder that safety gear i.e. Helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family," wrote on its twitter handle.Australian Phillip Hughes had died after being hit on the neck by a cricket ball during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2014.Australian opener David Warner was yesterday forced to retire hurt following a blow to the side of his neck by a bouncer from Josh Hazlewood during Australia's intra-squad match at Darwin.