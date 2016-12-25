Pakistani distributors pin hopes on Nawaz Sharif for Dangal's release

Local distributors
of the latest Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal
in Pakistan
are pinning their hopes on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
to give his formal approval to its release in the country and are expecting the film to be screened soon.
According to Pakistani media reports, the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in association with the Ministry of Commerce, has sent an official summary to Sharif seeking his permission to release the film in Pakistan.
The local distributors
have rubbished reports in Indian media as "false" that the film would not be released in the country, saying its screening may get delayed by a week.
"That is false news. Yes, there are hurdles that we are facing in releasing the film in Pakistan
but we haven't lost hope yet. The film might get delayed by a week or so but no final decision has been taken as yet," Mohammad Nasir of Geo films said.
Pakistani cinema
owners are pinning their hopes on the release of Dangal
and other Indian films to be released in January to make up for the losses they suffered during a three-month voluntarily ban on screening of Indian films in Pakistan.
The ban was lifted last week in a low-key fashion, but the release of Dangal
still remains uncertain.
According to officials, local distributor Geo films are in direct correspondence with Aamir, who also happens to be the producer of the film, to make its release possible.
A ministry source said that now only the Prime Minister can move things forward.
Zoraiz Lashari, chairman of the of the Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan, has said that they too are awaiting the Prime Minister's response.
"We have been suffering grave financial issues due to the suspension. Indian artistes and distributors
want their films to be screened in Pakistan
but the local distributors
are hesitant to purchase new films before the government gives it a green light," he said.
"I want to make it clear that there is no ban on Indian films in Pakistan
as no official notification was issued by the government," he stated.
According to industry sources, local distributors
pay around rupees 80 to 100 million to Indian distributors
and the buying group must earn around 200 million rupees as they also have to pay off some amount to the cinemas and make profit.
Pakistan
is considered as the third largest market for Indian films.
Indian movies returned to Pakistani cinema
houses in 2008 after a 43-year-long hiatus imposed during the 1965 war.
