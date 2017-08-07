TRENDING ON BS
I interviewed convicted rapists in Delhi & found one of their young victims
Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba militant killed in gunfight with Army in Pulwama

The encounter took place in Pampore town's Sambora area

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protest
Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants

A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

"The encounter took place in Pampore town's Sambora area. The victim has been identified as Umer from LeT's Abu Ismail faction," police officials said.

"One AK-47 rifle was recovered from the encounter site."

On Sunday, the police confirmed the Abu Ismail group's involvement in the July 10 attack on an Amarnath Yatra bus in which eight pilgrims were killed.

