A Pakistani (LeT) militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

"The encounter took place in Pampore town's Sambora area. The victim has been identified as Umer from LeT's Abu Ismail faction," police officials said.

"One AK-47 rifle was recovered from the encounter site."

On Sunday, the police confirmed the Abu Ismail group's involvement in the July 10 attack on an Amarnath Yatra bus in which eight pilgrims were killed.

