Business Standard

Pakistani shelling kills BSF jawan along int'l border in Jammu's R S Pura

Shells fired by Pakistan landed in Arnia belt and hit several villages as well

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Indian Army personnel taking positions

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was on Thursday killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector of Jammu. The firing and shelling on the Border Out Posts and civilian areas in RS Pura sector started at 2100 hours on Wednesday, a BSF official said. "BSF troops are giving a befitting reply," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Arun Manhas said. One BSF personnel died in the heavy shelling, Manhas said. Shells fired by Pakistan landed in Arnia belt and hit several villages as well. "The district administration has asked all its officers to remain in the state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan," he said. However, the villagers have not been evacuated so far, he said.

First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 09:15 IST

