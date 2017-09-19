Pakistanis can't be foolish enough to elect Hafiz Saeed, JuD: Defence expert

Defence Expert P.K. Sehgal on Tuesday said that if a party helmed by dreaded terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed does well in elections then it will be a big reason of worry for India and other neighbouring countries.

"Pakistani people cannot be so foolish as to elect such a man. But if he does well in the elections and emerges as a king maker then not only India but the entire neighbourhood would need to worry," Sehgal told ANI.

He further said that the Election Commission of has not registered dreaded terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed's party for 2018 elections and that they may not do so as the party has been dubbed as an international terrorist organisation.

"The Election Commission of has not yet registered Hafiz Saeed's party. They may not do so as they are fully aware that the JuD is an international terrorist organisation. Its leader is an international terrorist. 10 million bounties are on his head. His desire to fight elections from every single constituency during 2018 is a wishful dream and wishful thinking," he added.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is trying his hands in politics and has put his stooge in an election fray in However, his political stooge is also a designated terrorist.

Recently, Saeed launched Milli Muslim League political party that is fighting to win the seat of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Assembly.

Saeed is one of the most-wanted militant leaders in South Asia who carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head.

Though the Election Commission of has strictly prohibited the display of Saeed's picture on election posters, but the constituency in Lahore is covered with posters showing Saeed, his visage side by side with the official candidate, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a senior Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader.

Saeed founded - Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which is widely accused of being a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group that waged the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks and is on the United Nations list of global terrorist groups.