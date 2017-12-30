Palestine recalls envoy who shared stage with Hafiz Saeed

According to TV reports, has decided to recall their from With describing the in sharing a stage with Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the 2008 terror attacks, as "unacceptable", on Saturday expressed "deep regrets" about the incident.

"Government of has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian in Pakistan's association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is proscribed by the United Nations, at an event in on December 12, is unacceptable," the said in a statement.

"The concerns were conveyed both in to the Palestinian and in to the and Expatriates, State of Palestine," it said.

"The Palestinian side has conveyed deep regrets over the incident and assured the Government of that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador's presence at this event. They have said they will deal with this matter appropriately."

to on Friday shared the stage with Saeed at a gathering organised by Difa-e- Council, an umbrella organisation of hardline right-wing groups.

According to a report in Pakistan's The Nation daily, the central leadership of Difa-e-Pakistan-Council has announced a countrywide movement for the liberation of and

The report quoted Ali as saying that "with Pakistan's tremendous support to cause, we do not feel alone".

This comes after voted with the rest of the world earlier in December in favour of an Arab resolution in the rejecting US Donald Trump's decision recognising as the capital of

According to the statement, has also conveyed that it "highly values its relationship with and stands with us in the war against terrorism, and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India".

"We take note of the assurances given by the side," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)