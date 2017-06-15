TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Crime

Govt set to launch 'Parivar Vikas' programme to improve family planning
Business Standard

Panama leaks: ED seizes Delhi jeweller's foreign assets worth Rs 7 cr

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Enforcement Directorate has attached foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of a Delhi-based jeweller in connection with its probe into foreign exchange violation in the Panama Papers leak case.

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers.

The agency said it was the first instance of seizure of foreign assets after the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was amended recently and the ED was empowered to take action in cases where illegal assets were stashed abroad.

The amendment was made by the government in Section 37A of the FEMA.

The Panama Papers, that was brought to the fore by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) a few years ago, had about 500 Indian names in it. They were alleged to have stashed assets abroad illegally.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Panama leaks: ED seizes Delhi jeweller's foreign assets worth Rs 7 cr

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers
The Enforcement Directorate has attached foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of a Delhi-based jeweller in connection with its probe into foreign exchange violation in the Panama Papers leak case.

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers.

The agency said it was the first instance of seizure of foreign assets after the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was amended recently and the ED was empowered to take action in cases where illegal assets were stashed abroad.

The amendment was made by the government in Section 37A of the FEMA.

The Panama Papers, that was brought to the fore by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) a few years ago, had about 500 Indian names in it. They were alleged to have stashed assets abroad illegally.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Panama leaks: ED seizes Delhi jeweller's foreign assets worth Rs 7 cr

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers

The Enforcement Directorate has attached foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of a Delhi-based jeweller in connection with its probe into foreign exchange violation in the Panama Papers leak case.

The business entity was identified by the ED as Mehrasons Jewellers.

The agency said it was the first instance of seizure of foreign assets after the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was amended recently and the ED was empowered to take action in cases where illegal assets were stashed abroad.

The amendment was made by the government in Section 37A of the FEMA.

The Panama Papers, that was brought to the fore by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) a few years ago, had about 500 Indian names in it. They were alleged to have stashed assets abroad illegally.

image
Business Standard
177 22