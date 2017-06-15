Panama leaks: ED seizes Delhi jeweller's foreign assets worth Rs 7 cr

The Enforcement Directorate has attached foreign assets worth Rs 7 crore of a Delhi-based jeweller in connection with its probe into foreign exchange violation in the Papers leak case.

The business entity was identified by the as Mehrasons Jewellers.

The agency said it was the first instance of seizure of foreign assets after the (FEMA) was amended recently and the was empowered to take action in cases where illegal assets were stashed abroad.

The amendment was made by the government in Section 37A of the

The Papers, that was brought to the fore by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) a few years ago, had about 500 Indian names in it. They were alleged to have stashed assets abroad illegally.