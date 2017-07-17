Panama probe: JIT report illegal and biased, says Nawaz Sharif's legal team

Embattled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's legal team on Monday dismissed as illegal and biased a probe panel's final report that recommended filing of a graft case against him and his children as the (SC) resumed the hearing of the graft case.



A six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up by the to investigate charges of against 67-year-old and his family had submitted the report on July 10 to the court.



Khawja Harris on behalf of filed a response to the joint investigation team (JIT) report, rejecting its findings and accusing it of bias and violation of the original mandate."The report is not only against the law but also the constitution of the country and its finding are, therefore, of not legal value," he said.He also objected to the documents obtained from the foreign countries, which he said was against laws of the country.He asked the court to provide the volume 10 of the report which was kept confidential on JIT's request.Harris also urged the court to reject the report.Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on his behalf separately submitted objections over the report in the registrar's office.