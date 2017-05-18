Panasonic announces state-of-the-art research facility in Bengaluru

-
Japanese Consumer electronics maker Panasonic today announced setting up of a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services.
The platform will bring the best minds from the country together to develop transformative solutions on Panasonic's five key focus areas - Connected/ Community, Mobility, Energy, Industrial and Finance Solutions, the company said in a release.
It said this state-of-the-art facility will be located at the TCS - Bengaluru.
Panasonic said the CoE will focus on open innovation in the consumer electronic space and leverage the technology already available with Panasonic India, and create geography centric USPs to develop innovative solutions.
It said TCS will bring in Industry knowhow, best and global Innovation practices, and create an ecosystem for Panasonic to shape the future product strategy, and enable in digital transformation.
"This will also strengthen India's position as a critical region for the corporation to lead innovations in the ISAMEA (India, South Asia, Middle East and Africa) market," Panasonic Managing Executive Officer and Regional Head for ISAMEA Daizo Ito said.
It will work as a hub that will be central to developing new age technology driven range of products that will emerge from India for both domestic and global consumption, he added.
