Panasonic announces state-of-the-art research facility in Bengaluru

The Centre of Excellence will focus on open innovation in the consumer electronic space

Japanese maker today announced setting up of a in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services.



The platform will bring the best minds from the country together to develop transformative solutions on Panasonic's five key focus areas - Connected/ Community, Mobility, Energy, Industrial and Finance Solutions, the company said in a release.



It said this state-of-the-art facility will be located at the TCS -



said the CoE will focus on open in the consumer electronic space and leverage the technology already available with India, and create geography centric USPs to develop innovative solutions.



It said TCS will bring in Industry knowhow, best and global practices, and create an ecosystem for to shape the future product strategy, and enable in digital transformation.



"This will also strengthen India's position as a critical region for the corporation to lead innovations in the ISAMEA (India, South Asia, Middle East and Africa) market," Managing Executive Officer and Regional Head for ISAMEA Daizo Ito said.



It will work as a hub that will be central to developing new age technology driven range of products that will emerge from India for both domestic and global consumption, he added.

Press Trust of India