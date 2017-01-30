Panel led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run BCCI

After nearly a fortnight of uncertainty, the Supreme Court on Monday appointed four administrators to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The panel headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), and the current Chairman of Banks Board Bureau, would have historian Ramachandra Guha, IDFC Managing Director and former woman cricketer Diana Edulji.

The names were selected after the initial list presented by lawyers Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam was rejected on January 20 by the SC. The nine names on that list were all over 70 years, going against the recommendations of the R M Lodha panel, the court had said.

The apex court had set up a panel under former chief justice Lodha to suggest changes in cricket administration.

Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri, who was reporting directly to the Lodha panel, has now been asked to report to the panel of administrators.

The SC’s selection, said sports commentators and experts, has attempted to strike a balance between cricketing and administrative acumen, required to run one of country’s apex sports bodies. The had in recent years been mired in controversy, especially around its cash-rich property the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rai, whose name was contested in the past by BCCI, is expected to bring his prowess of studying financial accounts. The same goes for Limaye, banker and a cricket enthusiast. Guha is a cricket historian, while Edulji is a former cricketer, sector experts said.

Limaye will also represent the in the International Cricket Council meeting to be held on February 2, along with Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, the SC said.

On Monday, the apex court declined Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s request to appoint the secretary of the sports ministry as an administrator. It cited its earlier judgment debarring ministers and government servants from holding office in the BCCI.

The court had rejected the arguments of the and the government that their representatives must also find a place in the committee. However, the court went by the names suggested by the amicus curiae to assist it in the matter. The names were given earlier in a sealed cover and the court selected the names on Monday.

Significantly, there is no term limit for the interim panel put in place on Monday, indicating that the four-member committee might continue well beyond six months, initially said to be the tenure of the panel. The committee will study the Lodha panel reforms implemented by the so far and will report on what needs to be done, the court said.

The four-member committee is also expected to finalise the schedule for the tenth edition of the IPL, left hanging after former president and secretary Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were sacked from their positions on January 3.

Rai, a PTI report said, called himself a “night-watchman” whose only job will be to ensure a “smooth transition” to an elected body in the BCCI. “It’s too early to comment on anything at the moment because I am not familiar and have no exposure to the functions of BCCI. But any institution must conform to good governance. The game of cricket requires good governance so that we are able to deliver to the country at the public at large.”

The Supreme Court had subsequently modified the January 2 order saying office-bearers who had cumulatively spent nine years at and state cricket boards would not be debarred from holding any position. But it was unclear whether Thakur and Shirke would return to the body.

counsel Kapil Sibal reiterated the argument that the Lodha committee recommendations were impossible to be implemented because of several flaws. The government also had serious objections to the court appointing a committee.

However, the court took the first step by appointing the committee and adjourned the hearing till mid-March to get the report of the committee on the implementation of the suggestions. The objections of and the government will be heard thereafter.