Panel recommends portal to monitor online sale of drugs

The committee has also recommended geographical restrictions for operation of e-pharmacies

The committee has also recommended geographical restrictions for operation of e-pharmacies

A sub-committee constituted to examine issues relating to the online sale of drug has recommended the creation of a national portal to act as a platform for transacting and monitoring online sale of and evolving a mechanism to register e-pharmacies.



Minister of State for Faggan Singh Kulaste, in written reply to a question in the today, said that the committee has also recommended exclusion of certain like narcotic and tranquilisers, which are prone to being "abused or misused", from online sale.



"A sub-committee had been constituted by the Consultative Committee (DCC) to examine issues relating to online sale of drugs. The sub-committee has submitted its report to the DCC.



"The sub-committee has recommended creation of a national portal to act as the nodal platform for transacting and monitoring online sale of and necessity of evolving a mechanism to register e-pharmacies," the minister said.



The committee has also recommended geographical restrictions for operation of and said that existing licencees involved in retail sale of could also register on the national portal for carrying out online sale of drugs.



"Certain categories of viz. The narcotic and psychotropic drugs, tranquilisers, habit forming and Schedule X that are prone to being abused or misused be excluded from sale through e-pharmacies," Kulaste said.



He said that all matters relating to sale of including through online will continue to be regulated in accordance with the provisions of the and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 as amended from time to time.

Press Trust of India