JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Current conditions likely to prevail for 7-10 days: CPCB
Business Standard

Panel to send notices to those selling liquor with feminine names

The panel is contemplating the move in the backdrop of controversial remarks by Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

liquor, liquor ban, liquor industry

The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) said it would send notices to the commercial entities involved in branding, marketing and selling of liquors with feminine names.

The panel is contemplating the move in the backdrop of controversial remarks by Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan.
Mahajan, addressing an event organised by a sugar mill in North Maharashtra's Nandurbar district last week, had suggested that using feminine brand names could boost liquor sale.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader later apologised for his remarks which had caused an uproar and drew criticism from various quarters. “It has come to light that liquors are being sold in the market with feminine name. Our commission would be issuing notices to the commercial entities which are engaged in the business of branding, marketing and selling liquors with feminine names,” MSWC chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar told a TV channel.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' yesterday, the Shiv Sena criticised Mahajan over his remarks.
"In a lot of places in Maharashtra, women are protesting against the sale of liquor. Despite being aware of it, Mahajan made these remarks which is unfortunate," said the Bharatiya Janata Party ally.
First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 02:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements