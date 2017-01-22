Panneerselvam forced to leave without inaugurating Jallikattu

Chief Minister O. is set to head back for Chennai from Madurai this afternoon without inaugurating the event, as protestors blocked him from even setting foot in the village where the sport was to take place.

The protesters didn't allow to inaugurate the event as they are demanding a permanent solution for organising the bull taming sport, instead of an interim ordinance in the state.

However, the Chief Minister promised that the amendment bill will be introduced and passed in the state assembly and urged people to withdraw their protest.

"The government will bring the draft of a permanent law on in the assembly soon," he said.

He also added that enough security arrangements are being made for and said that it is being organised well across the state.

However, began in parts of today, including Tiruchirappalli district, with traditional fervour even as protests continued at Alanganallur in Madurai, where people refused to hold the famous sport seeking a permanent solution.

was conducted after ordinance was promulgated last night by the state government.

The ordinance promulgated by government allowing has received mixed reactions.

In Dindigul Natham Kovilpatti, Salem Koolamedu protesters did not allow to be conducted. However, was conducted in Pudukottai Rapoosal.

State Minister C. Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the in his native village.

More than 100 bulls and thousand bull tamers were involved in the Jallikattu. People actively participated in the as bull tamers clung on humps of raging bulls.

In Trichy Manaparai, was held today with hundreds of raging bulls Lakhs of protesters demanding lasting solution to issue continued to occupy Marina Beach, Tiruchirapalli Combined Court Road near MGR statue, Madurai Tamukkam ground and Alanganallur.