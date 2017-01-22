Panneerselvam forced to leave without inaugurating Jallikattu

-
ALSO READTamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam thanks PM Modi for support to Jallikattu Tamil Nadu to promulgate ordinance to hold Jallikattu: O Panneerselvam Tamil Nadu governor approves ordinance, jallikattu to be held tomorrow TN CM Panneerselvam says he will inaugurate Jallikattu in a day or two Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu govt urges Centre to promulgate ordinance
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is set to head back for Chennai from Madurai this afternoon without inaugurating the Jallikattu event, as protestors blocked him from even setting foot in the village where the sport was to take place.
The protesters didn't allow Panneerselvam to inaugurate the event as they are demanding a permanent solution for organising the bull taming sport, instead of an interim ordinance in the state.
However, the Chief Minister promised that the amendment bill will be introduced and passed in the state assembly and urged people to withdraw their protest.
"The government will bring the draft of a permanent law on Jallikattu in the Tamil Nadu assembly soon," he said.
He also added that enough security arrangements are being made for Jallikattu and said that it is being organised well across the state.
However, Jallikattu began in parts of Tamil Nadu today, including Tiruchirappalli district, with traditional fervour even as protests continued at Alanganallur in Madurai, where people refused to hold the famous sport seeking a permanent solution.
Jallikattu was conducted after ordinance was promulgated last night by the state government.
The ordinance promulgated by Tamil Nadu government allowing Jallikattu has received mixed reactions.
In Dindigul Natham Kovilpatti, Salem Koolamedu protesters did not allow Jallikattu to be conducted. However, Jallikattu was conducted in Pudukottai Rapoosal.
State Minister C. Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the Jallikattu in his native village.
More than 100 bulls and thousand bull tamers were involved in the Jallikattu. People actively participated in the Jallikattu as bull tamers clung on humps of raging bulls.
In Trichy Manaparai, Jallikattu was held today with hundreds of raging bulls Lakhs of protesters demanding lasting solution to Jallikattu issue continued to occupy Marina Beach, Tiruchirapalli Combined Court Road near MGR statue, Madurai Tamukkam ground and Alanganallur.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU