The Sasikala gameplan for guilty verdict: Quickly nominate a new CM for TN

Business Standard

Panneerselvam hails SC verdict convicting Sasikala, asks MLAs to unite

"Amma's 'atma' is alive. She is guiding us in spirit," Panneerselvam told a large gathering

IANS  |  Chennai 

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala at former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial, before leaving for a meeting with Governor Vidyasagar Rao in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala at former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial, before leaving for a meeting with Governor Vidyasagar Rao in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict convicting AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and asked party MLAs to unite.

"Amma's 'atma' is alive. She is guiding us in spirit," Panneerselvam told a large gathering of supporters, referring to the late J. Jayalalithaa who died on December 5.

"It is evident from the good news we have got," he said, soon after the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Sasikala and two of her relatives for corruption charges.

Referring to the bulk of AIADMK legislators who Sasikala claims support her, he said: "It is up to the MLAs to resolve the crisis. I urge everyone to forget the differences and unite."

He also urged the party cadres to maintain peace and said Jayalalithaa's "welfare policies" would continue.

 

