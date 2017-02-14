Panneerselvam hails SC verdict convicting Sasikala, asks MLAs to unite

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala at former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial, before leaving for a meeting with Governor Vidyasagar Rao in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Acting Chief Minister O. on Tuesday hailed the Supreme verdict convicting General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and asked party MLAs to unite.

"Amma's 'atma' is alive. She is guiding us in spirit," told a large gathering of supporters, referring to the late J. who died on December 5.

"It is evident from the good news we have got," he said, soon after the Supreme upheld the conviction of Sasikala and two of her relatives for corruption charges.

Referring to the bulk of legislators who Sasikala claims support her, he said: "It is up to the MLAs to resolve the crisis. I urge everyone to forget the differences and unite."

He also urged the party cadres to maintain peace and said Jayalalithaa's "welfare policies" would continue.