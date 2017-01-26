Panneerselvam makes history, first CM to host national flag on Republic day

Chief Minister has hoisted the national flag for the first time on the 68th of India at the Marina beach in Chennai.

On Thursday, Panneerselvam raised the tricolour as Governor (in-charge) was in Mumbai on Republic Day. Rao holding full charge of Maharashtra, could not make himself available here.

He became the first Chief Minister to host the national flag on the Republic day. On the the Governor of the state hosts the flag, while on the independence day the Chief Minister does the same.

The Chief Minister also paid his respect at the on Kamarajar Salai. He received the guard of honour.

It may be noted, over a week Marina beach, which has been the venue for the flag hosting and parade was held by protesters, who claims to be students, asking for Jallikattu.

Rehearsals for the came to a standstill. The R-Day parade usually consists of floats from central and state government departments, schools, colleges and organisations for art and culture.

Panneerselvam took over as the Chief Minister after the demise of in December. The 68-year old Jayalalithaa passed away on due to cardiac arrest.