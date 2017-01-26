TRENDING ON BS
Surya Namaskar Yajna now recognised in US Congress
Panneerselvam makes history, first CM to host national flag on Republic day

Governor (in-charge) C Vidyasagar Rao was in Mumbai as he holds full charge of Maharashtra

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has hoisted the national flag for the first time on the 68th Republic day of India at the Marina beach in Chennai.

On Thursday, Panneerselvam raised the tricolour as Tamil Nadu Governor (in-charge) C Vidyasagar Rao was in Mumbai on Republic Day. Rao holding full charge of Maharashtra, could not make himself available here.

He became the first Chief Minister to host the national flag on the Republic day. On the Republic Day the Governor of the state hosts the flag, while on the independence day the Chief Minister does the same.

The Chief Minister also paid his respect at the Victory War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai. He received the guard of honour.

It may be noted, over a week Marina beach, which has been the venue for the flag hosting and parade was held by protesters, who claims to be students, asking for Jallikattu.

Rehearsals for the Republic day came to a standstill. The R-Day parade usually consists of floats from central and state government departments, schools, colleges and organisations for art and culture.

Panneerselvam took over as the Chief Minister after the demise of J Jayalalithaa in December. The 68-year old Jayalalithaa passed away on due to cardiac arrest.

