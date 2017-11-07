JUST IN
Paradise Papers leak: No violation by Fortis doctor, says IMA

Reports linked to the Paradise Papers have alleged that Dr Seth has prescribed stents of Biosensors International to his patients despite being a shareholder of the co

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Indian Medical Association (IMA), a voluntary organisation for doctors, has come out in support of fellow doctor Ashok Seth, who’s been named in the latest Paradise Papers leak on big corporates and wealthy individuals moving money from and to 19 tax havens.

Reports suggest that Dr Seth, a cardiologist in Fortis Escorts, had shares in a Singapore-based stent company Biosensors International Group. 

K K Agarwal, IMA secretary, said the rules allow doctors to be part of any company. However, the doctor should not lose his sense of professional judgement, he added.

Fortis Healthcare said in an e-mail statement, “Dr Ashok Seth is an eminent cardiologist and a valuable member of Fortis organisation. We believe that he has always acted in the best interest of the patients and has practised in accordance with the law and commonly accepted medical guidelines. We do not see a conflict of interest or lack of ethics as he neither promoted the stents nor influenced any decision process regarding purchase of such stents.”

Reports linked to the Paradise Papers have alleged that Dr Seth has prescribed stents of Biosensors International to his patients despite being a shareholder of the company. Dr Seth had bought shares in Biosensors International which he had sold before the company listed in the Singapore bourses, as per reports.

In his defence, Seth had responded by saying that he did not use Biosensors’ devices when he was a shareholder in the company. 
