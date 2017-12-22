Pari Singh, the woman who plays Nirbhaya year after year

Pari Singh undertakes a daunting task every time she steps on stage. On December 16, 2012, the extreme brutality of five men and one juvenile who raped a 23-year-old medical student in a moving bus in Delhi united the nation in one long scream — of disbelief and vicarious pain. The raped and brutalised woman died two weeks later.

But the details of the incident revealed by her friend, who was shown no mercy either, carried echoes of her terrified screams. The woman has since come to be called “Nirbhaya” (fearless). Some internalised the fight for women’s safety, ...