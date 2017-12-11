'Parivaar Bachao, Rahul Bachao' is Congress' sole mission: Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday took a dig at the Congress Party by saying that there are some people in Delhi, whose sole Mission is 'Parivar Bachao.'

"There are some people in Delhi whose sole Mission is 'Parivar Bachao', 'Rahul Bachao'. These are the same people who, in an hour of voting yesterday, started saying the EVMs are hacked thanks to bluetooths! Some logic this is," the Prime Minster said while addressing a public gathering at Kaalol in Gujarat.

Yesterday, Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia complained of bluetooth connection in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Gujarat's Porbandar.

Modhwadia had alleged that Porbandar's Sharda Mandir booth number 145, 146 and 147 voting machines were connected to other devices through bluetooth.

Continuing his tirade at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, "The (BJP) is fighting these elections on the issue of development. The Congress is back to their old tricks. A generational shift has not brought in a new political culture for the party. They rely on their same divide and rule politics."

"When I first stated my intent to ensure electrification of villages in Gujarat, the state Congress leaders mocked me. They said it can never happen, they also asked me- you have not headed a Panchayat how can you promise this? We proved them wrong, ensured villages get power," he added.

The Prime Minister also said with the mantra of Shanti (peace), Ekta (unity) and Sadbhavana (goodwill), the BJP government has taken Gujarat to new heights of progress.

The first phase of polling took place yesterday and recorded a voter turnout of 68 percent.

The second-phase voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.

The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state.

The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.