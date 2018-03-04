Parliament session tomorrow: BJP, Oppn to lock horns over PNB, triple talaq

The ruling BJP, buoyed by its impressive performance in three state polls, and the opposition, armed with the issue of banking scam, are likely to lock horns over a number of contentious matters in which reconvenes on Monday. Both houses of will meet after a month-long recess in the Budget Session, during which the passage of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which seeks confiscation of assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters, and the bill will be high on the government's agenda. The bill to target economic offenders was approved by the following the escape of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and other accused in the over Rs 127 billion (Rs 12,700 crore) Bank scam. The has sought to pin the blame for the fraud on the and mounted an attack on it by pointing out that Modi, after liquor baron Vijay Mallya, is the second big offender to flee India with a huge amount of money owed to public banks. ALSO READ: PNB scam: Court issues non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi, Choksi The has claimed that the PNB scam had begun when the UPA was in power and its has acted with alacrity after the fraud came out in the open. Treasury benches and are likely to slug it out in over the matter. president Rahul Gandhi has launched pointed attacks at Prime Minister over this issue. The BJP, however, has been energised following its win in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya elections coupled with a comprehensive defeat of the ALSO READ: PNB is not shown as creditor in US bankruptcy filing by Nirav Modi's firms The ruling party is likely to be aggressive in and rake up scams that happened on the watch to pin it down, party sources said. The bill, which seeks a jail term for Muslim men practising instant divorce, is another contentious issue. The has made it clear that it will seek its passage in despite a strong to it from parties like the and the Left among others. ALSO READ: Mauritius promises strong action against any entities involved in PNB scam The passage of the OBC bill, which envisages constitutional status for the OBC commission, is another item on the government's agenda. will also take up a discussion on the Union budget, which was tabled in the first half of the session, and pass it.