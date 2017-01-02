Parties, leaders can't seek votes on caste, community, religious lines: SC

-
The Supreme Court on Monday said that seeking votes on the basis of caste, community, religion or language is illegal.
A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice T.S. Thakur by a 4:3 majority passed the order on the basis of Section 123(3) of the Representation of People's Act.
The dissenting judgment was delivered by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.
