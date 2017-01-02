TRENDING ON BS
Parties, leaders can't seek votes on caste, community, religious lines: SC

The judgment will have significant implications in states that go to the polls just months from now

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court on Monday said that seeking votes on the basis of caste, community, religion or language is illegal.

A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice T.S. Thakur by a 4:3 majority passed the order on the basis of Section 123(3) of the Representation of People's Act.

The dissenting judgment was delivered by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.
 

“The relationship between man and god is an individual choice. The state is forbidden to have allegiance to such an activity,” the bench said.

 

