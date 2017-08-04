TRENDING ON BS
Passenger held at Delhi airport with AK-47 bullets in luggage

Carrying arms and ammunition on board an aircraft without authorisation is banned

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IGI airport
An Ahmedabad-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two live bullets of AK-47 rifle in his bag, an official said on Friday.

The man, identified as Mukesh Arya, was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International airport here yesterday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a "bullet-like object" in his luggage, said a senior official involved in airport security.


"Two live bullets were recovered from his bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the bullets," he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition on board an aircraft without authorisation is banned.

