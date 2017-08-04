Passenger held at Delhi airport with AK-47 bullets in luggage

An Ahmedabad-bound passenger has been apprehended at the for allegedly carrying two live bullets of AK-47 rifle in his bag, an official said on Friday.



The man, identified as Mukesh Arya, was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International here yesterday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a "bullet-like object" in his luggage, said a senior official involved in security.



"Two live bullets were recovered from his bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the bullets," he added.Carrying arms and on board an aircraft without authorisation is banned.