Passenger stopped at Delhi airport for carrying hand grenade like powerbank

After proper investigate by the security staff, the passenger was allowed to board the flight

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A passenger, travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad in a GoAir flight, was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, after a hand grenade like item was found in his luggage during the screening.

On further interrogation by the security staff, it was revealed that the passenger was carrying a power bank, in the shape of a hand grenade.

"The news is correct that one passenger, who was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad, was a carrying hand grenade-shape power bank on Tuesday", said GoAir spokesperson to ANI.

However, after proper investigate by the security staff, the passenger was allowed to board the flight, the spokesperson further said.
First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 07:19 IST

