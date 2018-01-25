Passenger stopped at Delhi airport for carrying hand grenade like powerbank

-
A passenger, travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad in a GoAir flight, was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, after a hand grenade like item was found in his luggage during the screening.
On further interrogation by the security staff, it was revealed that the passenger was carrying a power bank, in the shape of a hand grenade.
"The news is correct that one passenger, who was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad, was a carrying hand grenade-shape power bank on Tuesday", said GoAir spokesperson to ANI.
However, after proper investigate by the security staff, the passenger was allowed to board the flight, the spokesperson further said.
