Passengers on Rajdhani Express go hungry due to delay in catering service

Passengers of the New Delhi- Ranchi Rajdhani Express
of May 10 complained to the railway officials here that they were not served food
on the train during its journey, railway officials said on Friday.
The Ranchi
Railway Division has taken seriously the passenger's dissatisfaction on delay in serving food
in the 12454 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express
on May 10, the officials said.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Neeraj Kumar was at the station with his team at Ranchi
station when the train arrived on Thursday, according to a railway release.
Kumar spoke to the passengers, who complained that they did not get food
as there was no catering
staff to serve food.
"There were staff vacancies in serving the food.
Now everything is under control," said a senior railway official.
The train left on Thursday after inspection of cleanliness, pantry car and full staff strength and all other facilities, the release said.
