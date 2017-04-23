Passport application in Hindi: Here's how you can fill the form online

Printout of filled-in form will not be accepted by 'Passport Seva Kendra', Regional Passport Offices

Printout of filled-in form will not be accepted by 'Passport Seva Kendra', Regional Passport Offices

The Ministry of External Affairs has made a provision enabling people to apply online for passports in Hindi.



The move comes after President recently accepted recommendations made in this regard by the Committee of on Official Language via its ninth report.



The report was submitted in 2011.



The panel had suggested that bilingual forms should be made available by all offices and forms filled in Hindi should also be accepted. It had recommended that entries should also be made in Hindi in all passports being issued.



These recommendations were accepted by the President recently, according to an official order.



People can download the application form available in Hindi, fill it in and upload it while applying for the



The printout of filled-in form will not be accepted by ' Seva Kendra' and Regional Offices.



The panel on the official language had also recommended that information regarding and visa should be made available in Hindi on the official website of the ministry.



"This recommendation is accepted," the order said.



The recommendation that the facility of working in Hindi is to be ensured on computers being used in offices, and that the work on computers should be done mainly in Hindi, has also been accepted.



The president has given approval for creation of posts of Hindi Officer in subordinate offices or embassies abroad.



"Vacant posts of Hindi (Officers) in offices/embassies should be filled as quickly as possible," as per the panel's suggestion which has now been accepted.

Press Trust of India