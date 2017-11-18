JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Yechury slams India's Rafale jets deal, asks Sitharaman for price details
Business Standard

Patidar leaders give Congress 24-hour ultimatum on reservation issue

The PAAS leaders had flown to New Delhi on Friday

IANS  |  Gandhinagar 

Members of Patidar community during the Jail Bharo Andolan to demand the release of Hardik Patel , convenor of Patidar Anamat Aandolan Samiti, in Surat on April 17

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders have given the Congress party a 24-hour deadline to declare their stand on the reservation status for the community.

As the Congress leaders are under pressure and busy over selection of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, there seems to be trouble brewing as the PAAS convenors, who had been called to New Delhi for talks with senior leaders, are reportedly unhappy.

The PAAS leaders had flown to New Delhi on Friday to hold talks with Congress leaders regarding their demand of granting reservation status to the Patidar community.

Patidar leaders give Congress 24-hour ultimatum on reservation issueDinesh Bamania, convener of PAAS, claimed that Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki initially had a brief meeting with them and told them that there would be a detailed meeting again after the Congress Central Election Committee's meeting got over.

"However, even after the CEC meeting got over, they have not met us and Solanki is not picking up our calls. This is an insult to us," he said.

After the waiting, Bamania, after speaking to PAAS leader Hardik Patel, has reportedly given an ultimatum to the Congress to declare its stand on the reservation status within 24 hours or else face opposition.

The PAAS group has earlier made known its opposed stance to the ruling BJP in Gujarat in the coming elections.
First Published: Sat, November 18 2017. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements