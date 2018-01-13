Pawan Hans Helicopter carrying ONGC employees crashes, 5 bodies recovered

A carrying five employees and two crew members crashed off the coast, confirmed in a statement on Saturday. “ confirms that the with seven persons including two pilots and five officers crashed in the sea today morning. pressed into action all resources to conduct search operations immediately,” the state-run oil company said in a media statement. According to the official statement issued in the evening, five bodies have been recovered so far and search operation is on for other missing persons. Indian Coast Guard also tweeted, two of the five bodies recovered were identified by identity cards found in the deceased’s wallets. Two bodies out of five recovered at sea near debris of ill feted @ONGC_ Aircraft identified by the cards in wallet @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/yG8dQ0t6Nx — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) January 13, 2018 The company in its statement added, it is yet to ascertain the reason behind the unfortunate incident. in an earlier statement said the carrying five senior officers to Offshore from Juhu Helibase went missing around 10.40 hours on Saturday morning. After receiving the missing report, a search operation was started with support from the coast guard and the Indian navy. The search operation was steered by the top Management, with Shashi Shanker, chairman and managing director for monitoring the search operation. “ has pressed its helicopter and speedboats for search operation as soon as the information received by the Helibase Control Room,” the company added in its statement. According to the Indian Coast Guard, the was flying from Juhu in to the Offshore Development Area. Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation in a tweet said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will launch a thorough inquiry into the incident. Deeply anguished by tragic Pawan Hans / helicopter accident off the coast. Search & rescue operations are underway. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will launch thorough inquiry. — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 13, 2018