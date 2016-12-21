Pay Rs 50,000 fine: Airlines can't dispose human waste mid-air, rules NGT

The (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ask all the not to dispose of the waste mid-air.

While disposing a plea of a retired army officer, who alleged that an aircraft dumped human excreta in his residential area, a Bench headed by Chairperson Swatanter Kumar also asked the to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on the airline if any flight is found violating the directions.

As per officials, aircraft dispose of the waste through a proper mechanism, after it lands. However, cases of opening the shoot of toiled mid-air have been reported on and off.

The Bench also asked the to conduct surprise checks on the airlines.

"On landing, aircraft shall be subjected to surprise inspection to see that tanks are not empty. If any aircraft is found to be violating such circular, they shall be subjected to environment compensation of Rs 50,000 per default," the Bench said.

The tribunal's direction came after Lt Gen (Retd) Satwant Singh Dahiya, a resident of Delhi filed the petition seeking action against that dropped excreta around his residence.

The waste dropped was collected by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which confirmed it to be human excreta but could not identify the source.

The petitioner called the act of dropping waste a "violation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".