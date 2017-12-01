Paytm Mall only e-commerce app on Google's most popular list of 2017





Surprisingly, 'Paytm Mall: Online Shopping' is the only e-retail app among India's top apps list, leaving the movers and shakers of Indian e-commerce viz. Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra behind.

However, Paytm isn't the only name on the lists to remind one of the ghosts of demonetisation. Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's 'I Do What I Do', a memoir, is listed as the fourth most popular book in India. on Friday announced its most popular lists for 2017 across several categories on Friday.

India's most popular list reinforces its love for Bollywood. Baahubali- The Game ranks first in the list for most popular game in India, while Karan Johar's memoir An Unsuitable Boy topped the books list and Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored occupied the third. M M Keeravaani's Saahore is the most streamed Indian song of 2017.

The list includes top five apps, games, movies, books, TV shows and music, globally.

The and Alia Bhatt-starrer film 'Dear Zindagi' has been declared as the most popular Indian movie in 2017.

India's love for selfies and pouts comes through on this year's list with 'Photo Editor - Beauty Camera & Photo Filters' grabbing the pole position on the top Indian apps list and 'Selfie Camera - Beauty Camera & Photo Editor' occupying the third position.

On the global front

The list of most streamed songs in 2017 throws up a surprise as Ed Sheeran's Shape of you with 2.8 billion views on YouTube is the first runner-up, lagging behind by Kendrick Lamar which has garnered only 385 million YouTube views.

Not surprisingly, the American fantasy drama Game of Thrones is the most popular TV series for the second consecutive year.

Celebrity author Mark Manson's self-help book topped the list of most popular books, followed by Stephen King's It which was also made into a film. Thirteen Reasons Why, the basis of a popular TV Series of the same name too presents itself in the list.

Here is the list: