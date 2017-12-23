PBL takes off tonight: How Indian badminton now pays more than ever before

An unwonted but refreshing occurrence played out in Indian sport this past weekend. Late Sunday evening, as India was cruising past Sri Lanka in their cricket series decider, badminton star P V Sindhu was in the middle of a wildly oscillating encounter with Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Dubai World Superseries.

After a series of fierce exchanges that lasted almost 90 minutes, the energy-sapping match climaxed in a manner that has become hauntingly familiar for Indian fans. It ended with Sindhu down on her knees — and on the runners-up podium. It was yet another ...