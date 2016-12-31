PCB to file legal case against BCCI for dishonouring MoU

Pakistan Board (PCB) Chairman has revealed that the board has decided to take legal action against the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) for failing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two boards in 2014.

While the has repeatedly snubbed Pakistan's request for resumption of ties, the wants the Anurag Thakur-led board to honour its commitment of six series between 2015-2023 under the signed, which is subjected to clearance from the Government of India.

Speaking after the PCB's board of governors' meeting in Karachi, Shahryar insisted that they are not begging their Indian counterparts for a bilateral series and instead of asking them to compensate for the losses that the Pakistan board had suffered.

"India signed but did not play any series, so we will ask International Council to compensate this loss as the was signed in an meeting so they are also aware of the matter," the Dawn quoted Shahryar as saying.

"We will a against India and will seek compensation soon or urge them to play a series against us," he added.

Pointing out the losses that they had suffered, Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi revealed that the board has suffered a loss of about 200 million dollars because India refused to play the promised series against them.

The chief added to Sethi's comments saying that his country did not only bear the said financial losses but also the loss of the most-awaited series in arena.

Despite not playing a full-fledged bilateral series against Pakistan since the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, the arch-rivals have played each other a number of times in the events, with the most recent coming at the 2016 T20 World Cup.