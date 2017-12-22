Peace talks possible if Pakistan stops supporting terrorists in J&K: Rawat

Indian on Friday said peace talks with can take place only when it stops supporting terrorists in



Given its actions, it doesn't appear that really wants peace, the added.



He was in the western sector, close to the India- border, to witness the Hamesha Vijayee exercise conducted by the Southern Command in Thar desert.said should stop supporting terrorists.Only then can we say that peace talks should take place, he told reporters in the exercise area near Barmer."We also want relations should be better but given what kind of actions there are (from their side) and is spreading in Jammu and Kashmir, it doesn't appear that they really want peace, said.The Army, paramilitary forces and police have been taking actions against militants in successfully and the action will continue, he added.Rawat's comments come a day after Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India would like good relations with provided Islamabad takes action against terror groups."It is important for to understand our core concern, which is We have time and again asked them to take action against terrorists who are operating from their soil. This is something they (Pakistan) will have to handle if they are serious in cultivating this friendship," Kumar said.The assertions follow Pakistan's General Qamar Javed Bajwa pledging his support for better ties.According to media reports, Bajwa has said he will support any initiative of the civilian government to resolve issues with India through talks.In a rare move, the briefed the Senate - the upper house of the parliament - on security situation and regional issues on Tuesday.