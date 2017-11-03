Penguin Fever: Early spring for book lovers

Winter is late this year in Delhi, but spring seems to have come early, at least for book lovers, with a special edition of the annual Penguin Spring Fever to mark the 30th anniversary of the publishing company in the country. The six-day event which began last Thursday had eight well-attended sessions, where the audience was treated to conversations with and interviews of some of Penguin’s finest — Ruskin Bond, Arundhati Roy, Perumal Murugan and Shashi Tharoor, as well as Shobhaa De and Vidya Balan. Roy, whose novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, made it to the ...