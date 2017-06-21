Pentagon declares India as Afghanistan's most reliable partner

India is providing significant training opportunities for Afghan officers and enlisted personnel

is Afghanistan's most reliable regional partner, the has said in its latest report, the first under the administration.



" is providing significant training opportunities for officers and enlisted personnel. Approximately 130 Afghans travel to each year to attend the various academy and commissioning programs," it said in the six- monthly report to the



" is Afghanistan's most reliable regional partner and the largest contributor of development assistance in the region, including civil development projects such as the Afghanistan- Friendship Dam and the building," the added.



According to the report which covers the period from December 2016 to May 2017, has donated limited security assistance, most notably four Mi-35 aircraft.



In May 2016, India, and signed the agreement opening a trade route into Central and and allowing for the bypass of Pakistan, the said.



enjoys close relations with Afghanistan, and both accuse common neighbour of not doing enough to stop Islamist militants operating on its territory.



provided development aid of Rs 221 crore to between April 1, 2016, and March 27, 2017, according to official figures.

Press Trust of India