People's response to changes in passport rules positive: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj had last week sought response from people after MEA announced new passport rules

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said she has received positive feedback on the changes made in the passport rule under which norms for various categories of applicants were simplified.

Swaraj had last week sought response from people after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced new passport rules, making host of changes for various categories of applicants including orphaned children, sadhus, single mothers and government employees.



"#PassportRules came into effect on 26 December 2016. I am happy with the positive response received from all quarters," she tweeted.

The MEA had said the changes in rules were brought in to ensure that citizens get their passports in a timely, transparent and reliable manner.

