People's strong emotions about Hindu nation forced Rahul to read Gita

Rahul said that he is studying Upanishads and Gita since he is fighting RSS and BJP

Days after vice president said that he was reading and the to take on the and BJP, a right wing Hindu organisation on Saturday said that peoples' strong emotions about the idea of the 'Hindu nation' has forced him to do so.



While addressing his party functionaries in recently, Rahul had said that he was studying the and the Gita since he was fighting the and



Talking to reporters here today, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said, "Presently, brainstorming is going all over the nation on the topic of the 'Hindu nation'. During the campaign in the assembly elections, it was one of the prominent issues."



" chief and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had challenged Hindus over establishing the 'Hindu nation'. But the people of gave a fitting reply to them through their actions and established the of Yogi Adityanath, who is aa supporter of the 'Hindu nation', , with full majority," he said.



Shinde said this example was enough to show how intense the emotion of people about the idea of 'Hindu nation'.



"It is the side effect of this emotion that made start studying and the Bhagawad Gita," he said.



The HJS made this statement during a press conference organised to announce sixth Hindu Convention scheduled to be held in Goa between June 14-17 at Ramnath village.



"As a part of the mission of propagating this emotion of the people throughout the nation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) is organising 'All India Hindu Conventions' since last five years," he said.



The convention will be attended by more than 400 delegates from over 150 Hindu organisations from 21 states of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Shinde claimed.

Press Trust of India