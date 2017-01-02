People to look out for in 2017

Twenty-sixteen was as disruptive a year as it was possible to imagine. The effects of 2016’s events are going to reverberate well into 2017 — and the people to watch this year will be those who can best manage the fallout of the last. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played his big gamble. It’s now clear that his strategy is to retain and grow his popularity. The question is: how will the Opposition respond? Would they sit back and let India become an effective one-party state at the Centre? When, where and how will they fight back? The answer to ...