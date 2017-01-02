People to look out for in 2017

Twenty-sixteen was as disruptive a year as it was possible to imagine. The effects of 2016’s events are going to reverberate well into 2017 — and the people to watch this year will be those who can best manage the fallout of the last. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played his big gamble. It’s now clear that his strategy is to retain and grow his popularity. The question is: how will the Opposition respond? Would they sit back and let India become an effective one-party state at the Centre? When, where and how will they fight back? The answer to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?