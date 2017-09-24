PepsiCo's Gatorade powers up for the long run

Gatorade may have always played second fiddle to mother brand Pepsi in PepsiCo India’s brand portfolio, but it has managed to go one up with its latest campaign. Pullela Gopichand, the badminton star turned star coach who had famously turned down endorsements for all colas (well before Virat Kohli) shares screen space with his protégé PV Sindhu for the latest Gatorade ad. While Gopichand is not endorsing the brand, merely standing by Sindhu who is brand ambassador for Gatorade, the new campaign signals the sports drink’s growing importance and influence on the ...