Periscope: Spotlight on Gujarat, Lalu's heir, and more

Spotlight on Gujarat Nominations for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections (December 9), along with scrutiny, will be complete by Wednesday. This will give a clear idea of who is facing whom.

It is to be seen whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will put up candidates, as these are bound to hurt the Congress's chances and help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP is planning to carpet-bomb the state with heavy hitters, including from the neighbouring states; chief ministers of Maharashtra and Rajasthan will address public ...