Persistent pain may increase dementia risk

Chronic pain may be linked to an increasing risk for Researchers interviewed 10,065 people over 62 in 1998 and 2000, asking whether they suffered “persistent pain,” defined as being often troubled with moderate or severe pain.

Then they tracked their through 2012.

After adjusting for many variables, they found that compared with those who reported no pain problems, people who reported in both 1998 and 2000 had a 9 perc ent more rapid decline in memory performance. Moreover, the probability of increased 7.7 percent faster in those with compared with those without.

The study, in Internal Medicine, does not prove cause and effect. But chronic pain may divert attention from other mental activity, leading to poor memory, and some studies have found that allaying pain with opioids can lead to cognitive improvements.

Still, the lead author, Dr. Elizabeth L. Whitlock, an anesthesiologist at the University of California at San Francisco, acknowledged that treatment with opioids is problematic, and that so far, there is no satisfactory solution to safely controlling chronic pain.

“I’d encourage clinicians to be aware of the cognitive implications of a simple report of pain,” she said. “It’s a simple question to ask, and the answer can be used to identify a population at high risk of functional and cognitive problems.”

