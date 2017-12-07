JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC recommends making 25 HC judges permanent, elevation of 19 lawyers
Business Standard

Peshawar pays tribute to veteran actor Shashi Kapoor outside Kapoor Haveli

The Kapoor family's ancestral home is located in Kissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar's old city in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province

IANS  |  Peshawar 

Shashi Kapoor
Shashi Kapoor

A small group of Pakistanis here on Wednesday held a candlelight vigil to honour late Bollywood icon Shashi Kapoor, whose ancestors hailed from Peshawar, Geo News reported.

Shashi Kapoor, who died on Monday in Mumbai, was the younger brother of the legendary Raj Kapoor who came from a family which had migrated from Peshawar to Mumbai.

The Kapoor family's ancestral home is located in Kissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar's old city in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and was built by Raj and Shashi Kapoor's grandfather in 1918.

 
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 11:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements