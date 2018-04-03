Petrol at Rs 73.95 in Delhi, highest since Sept 2013; Rs 81.80 in Mumbai

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Petrol prices continued to spiral on Tuesday, touching a nearly five year high of Rs 73.95 per litre in Delhi.

The previous high in the capital was Rs 74.10 a litre in September 2013.

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai too, prices climbed to new multi-year highs at Rs 81.80, Rs 76.66 and Rs 76.72 a litre, the Indian Oil website said.

The previous high in these cities was Rs 82.07 (Mumbai, March 2014), Rs 77.88 (Kolkata, May 2012) and Rs 77.53 (Chennai, May 2012).

Diesel prices also touched new record levels.

On Tuesday, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were Rs 64.82, Rs 69.02, Rs 67.51 and Rs 68.38 a litre respectively.

Prices of petrol and diesel have been on the rise off late after global crude oil prices increased due to trade tensions between the US and China.

On Tuesday, Brent crude oil was priced around $68.01 per barrel.
