Petrol bomb thrown at BJP office in Kerala; Party workers to strike today

BJP district president S Suresh alleged that CPI-M was behind the attack

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler on Wednesday hurled a 'petrol' bomb at the BJP's district office here, police said.



No one was in the office when the incident took place.



A chair in front of the office was found in a burnt condition, police said.



district president S Suresh alleged that was behind the attack and said the incident happened at about 8.30 pm. He said police came to the spot very late.



Suresh said the party has called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm in the district.



The attack comes in the backdrop of the attempt to manhandle CPI(M) general secretary in New Delhi by two men who claimed they were members of a group called Hindu Sena.

Press Trust of India