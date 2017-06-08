TRENDING ON BS
Petrol bomb thrown at BJP office in Kerala; Party workers to strike today

BJP district president S Suresh alleged that CPI-M was behind the attack

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler on Wednesday hurled a 'petrol' bomb at the BJP's district office here, police said.

No one was in the office when the incident took place.



A chair in front of the office was found in a burnt condition, police said.

BJP district president S Suresh alleged that CPI-M was behind the attack and said the incident happened at about 8.30 pm. He said police came to the spot very late.

Suresh said the party has called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm in the district.

The attack comes in the backdrop of the attempt to manhandle CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi by two men who claimed they were members of a group called Hindu Sena.

