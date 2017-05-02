Petrol scam in UP: As STF seals faulty pumps, owners go on strike

Petrol pumps in UP had been caught using methods to dispense a lower quantity of petrol

Petrol pumps in UP had been caught using methods to dispense a lower quantity of petrol

With the special task force cracking down on errant pumps, their owners across the state went on a strike to protest against the action.



Several pumps in had been caught using electronic chips and remote controls to dispense a lower quantity of and to consumers.



A number of pumps, including one owned by UP Pump Dealers' Association President B N Shukla, had been sealed in the state capital after they were caught cheating.



"The pumps in the state capital went on strike last night. Due to fear of STF action, the staff has run away and they had no option but to go on strike", an official of the Pump association said.



While the strike is creating inconvenience for people, who were seen lining up outside the pumps which are open, the state government is expecting the the deadlock will end soon.



"The government will not come under any pressure. The police action is justified and it was in favour of consumers. The Association memebers are likely to meet the CM and we expect the deadlock will end soon", cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.



The state STF had initiated the crackdown on April 27 night when it raided seven pumps using electronic chips operating through remote control. The device, according to task force officials, helped them get profits worth around Rs 14 lakhs on an average per month.



The chip, costing around Rs 3,000, reduced the output by nearly five to ten per cent. It is attached with a wire linked to a remote control.



The remote control sets the limit and if a customer takes 1 litre from any station, he would end up getting 940 ml or less.

Press Trust of India