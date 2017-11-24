Pharma pricing regulator's showcause to Fortis in Gurugram case

After the Union health ministry, the Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has stepped in to investigate on the huge bill given for the treatment of a young girl, who eventually died.



In a showcase notice to the hospital, has asked for invoices and copies of bills of the drugs it had administered. The notice also states that if the hospital fails to provide the pharma pricing regulator the needed detail, the records will be collected under para 30 of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO). The provision allows a gazetted officer to exercise the power of entry, search and seizure to ensure compliance with the



The girl was admitted to in Gurugram. The institute has denied the charges, saying the patient's family was informed about the bill on a daily basis and there was no medical negligence. Her death has reignited a debate on the quality of healthcare provided by private hospitals.

The girl was admitted on August 31 with severe dengue, which progressed to dengue shock syndrome. There was progressive fall in platelet count. As her condition deteriorated, she was put on the ventilator, within 48 hours of admission. Her relatives asked the hospital to first take a CT or MRI scan; the hospital reportedly refused. The relatives claimed the child, who was admitted to the pediatric ICU, was given 660 injections over 15 days. The family has billed Rs 18 lakh.



The hospital had claimed that the family was kept informed of the critical condition, the poor prognosis in these situations and also given daily counsel on the child. On September 14, her family decided to take her away from the hospital against medical advice and she died the same day. The family claimed they were forced to sign the LAMA (leave against medical advice) form.



The Union health secretary has written to the Haryana government to investigate. Union health secretary Preeti Sudan had asked for an action report within two weeks. "In case any overcharging, negligence or malfeasance is made out on the part of the hospital, exemplary action needs to be taken immediately to reassure the general public and to lend credence to the health care system," she had written in her letter. Union health minister also sought a "detailed report" from the hospital.