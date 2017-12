Phase 1 Gujarat election: Candidates with 'criminal records'

2017 has finally begun. The state's political battle is for the 182 constituencies which are to take place in two phases.

Phase one will be voting on December 9 and phase two on December 14.

The results will be out on December 14.

The two mainstream parties contesting the poll- the BJP and the The BJP has cemented its base, by ruling the Gujarat for more than 2 decades, while Congress' campaign, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, is rallying in an upgraded format, emulating the rival BJP strategy, as well.

The parties have fielded their candidates with their respective constituencies, and in a report by the ADR, a list of "candidates holding criminal records" has come out from an analysis based on the self-sworn affidavit.

In the first phase, a total of 977 candidates are contesting, out of which only 923 candidates affidavit has been studied.

The report found, 137 (15%) candidates are charged with criminal cases, while 78 (8%) candidates are facing 'serious criminal charge'.

The report also mentioned the details of 'Red Alert Constituencies', that is, constituencies from which have 3 or more candidates holding

In the first phase, there are total 21 out 89 constituencies that have been declared 'Red Alert'. These include- Jamnagar North, Wankaner, Bhavnagar West, Mandvi, Junagadh, Gondal, Manvadar, Visavadar, Bhuj, Dhoraji, Abdasa, Lathi, Dediapada (ST), Dwarka, Jamnagar Rural, Jasdan, Anjar, Rajula, Jamnagar South, Somnath, Palitana.