Pichai receives IIT Kharagpur's distinguished alumnus award in person

CEO Sundar Pichai, who was conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by Kharagpur in 2015, was finally able to receive the award in person at his alma mater, nearly two years later, on Thursday.

" was conferred his Distinguished Alumnus Award in the Board Room of Kharagpur on January 5, 2017. The award was given to him at the 2015 convocation but he was unable to come and receive it in person at that time," Director PP Chakrabarti said in a Facebook post late Thursday.

Pichai was back in the campus after 23 years to interact with students.

He visited his old hostel Nehru Hall, went to his old room, common room, mess, library, catwalk and refreshed his memories, Chakrabarti said.