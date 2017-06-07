Pilot unions seek action against DGCA official

Pilots representing Air India and have sought suspension of a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official for alleged high-handed behaviour.

The pilots' demand comes a day after the filed police complaint against 34 pilots for making obscene comments against its official.

On Wednesday, Indian Commercial Pilots Association, Indian Pilots Guild and Aviators Guild wrote to civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju seeking action against Lalit Gupta, Joint Director General of

Gupta had issued the draft proposal last month on increasing pilots notice period from six months to a year, a move which has upset the pilot community.

The unions have accused the senior official of bias and intimidation and claimed that the proposal was drafted to favour airlines.

“India is the only country in the world where the aviation regulator has is interfering in such employment matters by promulgating such absurd rules that have nothing to do with its role of promoting air safety.

Gupta has denied the charges levelled against him. “It is a draft proposal which has been issued for public comments with the approval of the civil aviation ministry. How does that benefit me? I have no vested interest in that proposal.”

On Tuesday, the had summoned ten pilots from who had wrongly referred to a joint director general as joint director in their email protesting against protesting the draft regulation.

The regulator had directed the airline to check the mental alertness of pilots since they could not even quote joint DG's designation properly.

Pilots were also told to submit apology letters and were questioned by the police following a complaint from the

They were let off and no charges were framed against them.